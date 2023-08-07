Kenosha Sheriff’s Officials Seeking Two Suspects Who Fled Traffic Stop

(Kenosha, WI) Kenosha Sheriff’s officials are seeking two people accused of possible narcotics trafficking. Authorities say they made a traffic stop Saturday afternoon along I-94 near Highway KR. As a deputy worked on the stop, the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. A large perimeter using K9’s and drones was set up, but the pair was able to avoid capture. Back at the original scene, detectives say they discovered a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle, as well as two firearms. No suspect descriptions have been given at this point, and the matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-7-23)