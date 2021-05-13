Kenosha Signals Approval For Return Of Summertime Events

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The City of Kenosha’s summer schedule is looking a lot closer to normal this year as we slowly get out of the pandemic.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that several events were approved by the city this week.

Bogdala says that it’s another sign of us settling back towards the way they were before Covid.

Bogdala said that there has been no word on any mask mandate extension by the Common Council, and emphasized the need for continued vaccination efforts.