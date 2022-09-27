Kenosha Sister Cities Association To Meet in October

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Sister Cities Association of Kenosha will host its annual meeting in the coming weeks.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 in the Lakeside Classroom at the Kenosha Public Museum.

The group will begin planning for an August 2023 visit from Kenosha’s Sister City in Wolfenbuttel, Germany, including the celebration of a delayed 50th anniversary.

Kenosha currently has Sister City relationships in Douai France and Cosenza Italy among others.

The Sister Cities Association believes in strengthening peace and prosperity through person-to-person “citizen diplomacy.”

The group’s last exchange took place in 2019 to Italy.