Kenosha Snow Plowing Report Recommends Changes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s going to be well over 80 degrees today but the city of Kenosha is already working on its snow plowing operations.

A new report on the operations was released by City Administrator John Morrissey this week. Among the recommendations in the report is the addition of salt storage facilities on the west side of town so plows can stay in the area to refill.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the city needs to continually invest in public works equipment.

Bogdala says keeping streets cleared should be another priority.

The report’s recommendations will be considered by different city committees in the coming weeks.

Listen to the full interview here: