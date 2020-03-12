Kenosha Statement on Coronavirus Situation

KENOSHA – City of Kenosha leadership shares the public’s concern related to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Corona) virus, and is prepared to protect the health and safety of the community, while continuing to offer government services.

City leaders are actively monitoring the health and wellness of the community and are prepared to respond to the risk of COVID-19, as well as seasonal influenza. A group including medical professionals, police and fire personnel will continue to review the outbreak – together with the Kenosha County Health Department – and make recommendations to city staff.

“Our number one priority is protecting the health and safety of the community, with continuity of government services,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “Be assured that City Hall will remain open for business and all vital functions will continue to be provided. If necessary, the City has the capability for city employees to work off-site.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the mayor has temporarily suspended public information meetings of 50 or more citizens, including today’s meeting at the Kenosha Public Museum about the City’s new Automated Waste Collection System. Public information meetings will not be scheduled for the next 30 days, and future meetings will be considered after April 13. Common Council and its committees will continue to meet as scheduled.

City of Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said individuals with underlying health conditions and the aging population should be more cautious and exercise greater diligence while in groups of people, or around others who may be ill. The highest incidence of infection is

person to person contact, he said.

“Citizens should exercise good judgment,” Antaramian said. “People who feel ill should stay home and limit their exposure to others.”

Chief Leipzig said symptoms of the COVID-19 virus may be similar to the common cold. There is currently no cure, and the best course of treatment is rest and fluids. He shared the following best practices for all individuals to prevent infection:

 Frequent hand washing

 Limit touching of one’s face

 Avoid sharing very close spaces with potentially ill people

 Stay home if you are sick

 Frequent cleaning of shared spaces

 Use common sense

The Kenosha County Health Department posts regular updates on its web page:

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/

Early Voting Hours expanded

The City Clerk’s office has expanded early voting hours to allow more time for people to vote and avoid crowds at the polling places on the April 7 Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election.

Early voting hours at City Hall are:

Tuesday, March 17 to Friday March 20: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23 to Saturday, March 28: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 to Thursday, April 2: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, voters can request a ballot by mail by emailing elections@kenosha.org or on myvote.wi.gov. Staff at the Kenosha Public Library branches are able to assist people using library computers to request a ballot or register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov. Online voter registration closes on March 18.