Kenosha Still Dealing With Water Safety Issues

KENOSHA, WI–It may feel like winter outside, but the city of Kenosha is still dealing with issues relating to water safety. Specifically, the life rings that were installed after a series of drowning have already been the target of thieves.

City officials say that the rope from one of the life ring kiosks recently installed at the mouth of the Pike River went missing. Also the city is redoing some of the signage that accompanies the kiosks, most especially rewording the Spanish-language warning after the city received complaints.

Additionally, Kenosha Police will now have rescue bags in each squad car, which can be utilized in a water emergency.

Educational resources in Kenosha’s schools meant to inform kids and teens about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan are expected to be available by next year.