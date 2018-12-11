Kenosha Students Have Opportunities Through Job Corps

Tremper students looking to get a head start going into a trade or to get technical training took the first steps today. The high school held a career fair with more than 100 local businesses this morning and students had an opportunity to connect with the Jobs Corps program. Jobs Corps is the nation’s largest career and technical training program for participants 16-24 years old. Eligible participants are able to obtain certification and training in specific trades among other services. Outreach and Admissions Specialist Jessica Scheeler told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that participants who start while in school get help even after graduation. Jobs Corps sessions are held at the Kenosha County Job center on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month. You can get more info at job corps dot gov.