Kenosha Students Named Scholarship Semifinalists

KENOSHA – Two Kenosha Unified high school seniors have been named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Joshua Cao of Indian Trail High School and Academy, Cooper Woods of Tremper High School, and Brian Yao of LakeView Technology Academy are three of 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.