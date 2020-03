Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The city of Kenosha is suspending streetcar service until further notice.

Also transit officials announced that they will no longer collect fares on the city bus for the time being and ask riders to use the rear entrance of the bus whenever possible.

Officials say that if you do take public transit for necessary travel, you should maintain six feet of social distance and stay home if you’re sick.