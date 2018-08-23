Kenosha Teen Sentenced in Drive By Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha teen will spend the next four years in prison for his role in a drive by shooting. 17 year old Tremayne Martin pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm from a vehicle, while three other charges against him were dropped.

The drive by shootings didn’t hit or injure anyone.

Martin reportedly pointed a handgun at a person on the night of February 16th and then a short time later fired shots at another person while driving by.

Martin will have to serve three years extended supervision upon his release.

Comments