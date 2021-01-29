Kenosha Teen Who Stabbed Fellow Student to Death Sentenced to Prison

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a fellow student when 15 and enrolled at Bradford High School will spend the next decade plus in prison.

19 year old Timothy Carson stabbed Dez’Jon Taylor in April of 2017 inside the Bradford study hall room.

The two had a long running conflict that came to a head on the morning of April 25th, leading up to the fatal stabbing. Carson was sentenced to 11 years in prison.