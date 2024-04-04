Kenosha To Explore New Transportation Initiatives; Seeks Public Input

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is looking into ways to improve transportation infrastructure with the aim of providing easier movement throughout the city.

An Open House is planned for Thursday, April 11th to get the public to share input and insights.

It will be held at the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, at 2222 63rd Street from 4:30 to 6 PM.

Kenosha’s Department of City Development is partnering with a group of graduate students from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning to develop innovative transportation initiatives such as revised bus routes, bike lanes, new gathering spaces and more.

For more information or any questions regarding this project, please contact Rachel Gasper, City Planner, at [email protected] or Khari Bell at [email protected]