Kenosha To Hire Project Manager For Downtown; Former Chrysler Site

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha will hire a point person when it comes to two major redevelopment projects.

The Common Council this week approved the hiring of a Municipal Project Manager who will help oversee both the Downtown Vision and Chrysler Engine Plant redevelopment proposals. The position will be paid for out of Tax Incremental District monies raised from those areas of the city.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told the council that the position will be temporary.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that whoever fills the position will be limited to working in only certain areas of the city.

The measure passed on a fifteen to one vote.