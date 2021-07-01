Bogdala-Kenosha to initiate violent interrupter program

Kenosha Police are working on a program which will train community members to interrupt violent situations before they get out of hand. The program has been implemented in communities across the country under various names such as violence interrupters. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the program is in its trial phase. Listen to the interview below.

The particulars of how the program will work are still being ironed out. But it requires no funding by the city and is said to have been in the works before the riots last summer.