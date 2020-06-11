Kenosha Trending in The Right Direction on Covid-19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County is trending in the right direction when it comes to positive Covid-19 cases.

The county reported nineteen new cases Wednesday bringing the total to one thousand three hundred fifteen. One additional death was reported bringing that total to 37. The percentage of new positive cases in the overall total dropped below 10 percent at the beginning of this week.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit says that it’s hard to know how events over the past week will affect that trend.

Dr Freiheit also says that a testing error means that 170 people will have to be tested again. If you were tested for Covid-19 by the National Guard but haven’t received your results you can contact the Kenosha County Division of Health. You can find that info in the post below.