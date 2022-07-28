Kenosha Unemployment Rate Ticks Up in June

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha’s unemployment rate is ticking up.

According to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the city ranks 31 out of the state’s 35 largest cities with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.3% last month, up from 3.9% in May.

That’s still much lower than the 6.1% recorded in June of last year.

Kenosha County is in the middle of the pack, ranking 51 out of the state’s 72 counties with a rate of 3.8% in June.

That’s an increase from 3.3% in May but significantly lower than the 5.3% during June of 2021.