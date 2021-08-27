Kenosha Unified Board Approves Universal Masking; Covid Cases Up

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has voted 5-2 to approve universal masking in all district buildings this school year. The Administration had recommended a limited masking policy. It would have required staff and children younger than 12 to wear masks in KUSD buildings.

However, the board amended that plan with Board President Yolanda Adams voting in the affirmative. So did members Atifa Robinson, Todd Price, Rebecca Stevens, and Mary Modder. Board Vice President Todd Battle and member Tony Garcia voted “no.”

That comes as Kenosha County’s seven day average of positive Covid cases has remained in the high 30’s-for example it was 37 yesterday.

Kenosha added 59 new covid cases Thursday according to New York Times data, and Kenosha County Health reports that new cases are up about one percent over the past seven days. No new deaths have been reported in that time.

Kenosha County has not recorded a Covid death since August 13th. Hospitalizations have remained in the single digits over the recent weeks.

Coronavirus cases were up, but deaths fell on Thursday in Lake County.

Illinois health officials added 198 new cases with one fatality, bringing the August death toll to 9. ICU space in the Lake and McHenry County area opened up for the 3rd straight day, dropping two percentage points to 83% capacity.

Hospital admissions, however, rose by 6 to 114…statewide, hospitalizations fell for only the 4th time this month.