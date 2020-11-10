Kenosha Unified Defies Health Department Recommendation

The Kenosha Unified School District released a statement Tuesday afternoon defying recommendations made by the health department. The Kenosha County Division of Health on Monday strongly urged all schools in Kenosha to go all virtual during the holidays. In a press release, Kenosha County Health Director Dr Jen Freiheit said that the move to virtual learning between November 23rd and January 4th would allow for a decrease in community gathering as covid cases continue their upward climb. The district responded with a statement on Tuesday, saying despite the recommendation, KUSD would proceed with their “Return 2020 Plan” which, they say, has been very successful thus far, with only 188 district-wide cases since September 14th – that equates to less than 1.5% of the entire in-person population. Details of the Return 2020 plan can be found here.