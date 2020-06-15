Kenosha Unified Holds Drive Through Graduations

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—It was a different form of walking the stage for the Class of 2020 this weekend. Seniors from Kenosha Unified High Schools took part in graduation parades and students crossed outdoor stages and received their diplomas one by one to maintain social distancing.

The outdoor events were planned after the traditional commencement activities were postponed then canceled due to concerns about spreading Covid-19 in the large groups that would gather for the events.

The ceremonies began on Friday and continued through the weekend with Indian Trail and Tremper holding their festivities on Saturday and Bradford on Sunday.