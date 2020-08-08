Kenosha Unified School District to ensure all students have computers in time for fall classes

From the KUSD Facebook page…

KUSD has moved toward a 1:1 model to ensure all students have a computer while learning virtually for the 2020-21 school year.

All K-12 students will receive a device in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year. While some of the new device shipments have been delayed due to global supply limits since the start of the pandemic, KUSD has planned for this potential setback and will issue existing equipment to cover delay in arrival.

Additionally, hotspot devices will be available for families who do not have internet access at home. However, the hotspot will only connect to its paired district-distributed device for virtual learning.