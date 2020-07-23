Kenosha Unveils New Beach Mats

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One of Kenosha beaches is now more accessible for everyone. City officials unveil new beach mats on Simmons Island this week allowing for those with disabilities to be able to access the beach-especially when in a wheelchair.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala says that the idea came from a constituent who wanted their son to have easier access to the beaches

Alderman Bogdala says that the mats may be placed elsewhere.

The mats were approved by the Kenosha Common Council and paid for in the 2020 budget.