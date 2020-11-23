Kenosha & Wisconsin Covid-19 Numbers 11/23/2020

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin added just over 3-thousand new cases of Covid-19 Monday out of the more than twelve thousand two hundred and ninety people tested.

The state added six more deaths for a total of three thousand eleven. There are 74-thousand three hundred forty active cases which is almost 21 percent of the state’s total cases since the pandemic began.

Kenosha reported 48 new confirmed cases of covid and nine probable cases for a new total of nine hundred twenty six.