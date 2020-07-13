Kenosha; Wisconsin Covid-19 Update-Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Covid-19 cases in Kenosha continue to rise.

The number of new cases in Kenosha is up eleven percent from last week for a total of one thousand seven hundred three. 17 new cases came in on Sunday. Two new deaths were reported over the weekend for a new total of 46.

As of late last week 85 percent of cases recovered while 12 percent of new cases were diagnosed in the past 30 days.

While the number of new cases has been on the rise, the number of hospitalizations is relatively low, with the Kenosha County Health Department reporting two new hospitalizations as on July 9th-the most recent day for which data is listed. 10 new hospitalizations have been reported since the beginning of the month.

MADISON, WI (AP)—Wisconsin hit another high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row Saturday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June.

Of the 12,19 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday.