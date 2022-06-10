Kenosha; Wisconsin Tourism Spending Up in 2021

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.

Kenosha County reached its second highest level for visitor spending at $231.9 million.

Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in that category.

The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion.

Kenosha County tourism accounted for 3,084 jobs with $99.6 million in related income.

It accounted for $23.3 million in state and local tax revenues.