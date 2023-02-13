Kenosha Woman Arrested in Fatal 2020 Lake County Crash

By Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman has been arrested on a warrant that was issued for a Waukegan crash that took place over two years ago.

Noelia Guillen-Vega was reportedly drunk behind the wheel in August of 2020, when she hit another vehicle along Lewis Avenue, killing her 22-year-old passenger, and injuring herself, and the driver of the other vehicle.

The now 35-year-old was picked up last week on a warrant that had been issued in May.

According to court records, charges include reckless homicide and aggravated DUI causing death.

Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…a preliminary hearing has been set for the end of the month.