Kenosha Woman Arrested on DOC Warrant in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-14-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha woman wanted on warrants out of Wisconsin, has been captured in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Alicia Wojtowicz was taken into custody on April 8th in Wadsworth. The 37-year-old was wanted on a probation violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The nature of that violation has not been detailed. Court records show that Wojtowicz was convicted on several drug charges in May of 2020. She’s currently being held without bond in the Lake County Jail.