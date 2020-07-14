Kenosha Works To Fix Lakefront Infrastructure

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha’s lakefront continues to be one of the biggest infrastructure issues in the city.

Kenosha has invested millions of dollars up and down the lake shore to combat the erosion that comes from the record high water levels in the lake. High winds and storms took their toll as well.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that these projects can’t be ignored.

More than six million dollars had to be allocated for the repairs.

The city recently completed repairs along Kennedy Park, strengthening the shoreline so that the park and its path wouldn’t fall into the lake.