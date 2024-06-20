Kenosha’s 2024 Peanut Butter & Jam Concert Series Kicks Off July 11
June 20, 2024 11:39AM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The 2024 Peanut Butter & Jam evening concert series in Kenosha will begin on July 11 with The Now, performing rock, country, and pop hits from the past five decades.
Presented by the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine, this 22nd season features a diverse lineup of free outdoor concerts at Veterans Memorial Park.
Solo, duo, and trio artists perform at 11:30 a.m., with schedules to be announced on hap2it.com, while full bands perform at 6 p.m.
For safety, Sixth Avenue is closed between 52nd and 54th Streets during evening shows, and attendees should avoid streetcar tracks and stay alert for buses.
The headliner schedule includes:
- July 11: The Now – Wisconsin cover band playing rock, country, and pop from five decades.
- July 18: Fast Times – High-energy 1980s music and style.
- July 25: Disco Circus – Combines circus energy with 1970s disco.
- August 1: 7th Heaven – Rock and pop hits.
- August 8: Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Award-winning blues.
- August 15: Yankee Cowboy – Modern and classic country rock.
- August 22: Jonny Lyons & the Pride – Midwest show band.
- August 29: The Yacht Rock-ettes – Female-led yacht rock from the 1970s and early 1980s.