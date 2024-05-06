Kenosha’s Curbside Yard Waste Collection Begins

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s curbside yard waste collection program begins today and runs until June 7.

The City mandates the use of approved biodegradable bags for waste disposal, including Bag To Nature, BioBag, or Ecoguard.

Failure to comply will result in non-collection.

Bags should be placed at the curb after 6:30 p.m. on the day before collection.

The City’s conversion of yard waste into high-grade compost, available free to residents, has been a success, thanks to the use of biodegradable bags.

To further incentivize composting and ease bag costs, the City offers $2 off coupons for approved bags, available at various locations including the Department of Public Works, Kenosha Water Utility, and online.

Coupons are redeemable at select Kenosha retailers and are limited to four per visit.