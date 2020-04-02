Kenosha’s First Responders Make Adjustments

Kenosha’s first responders are making adjustments as they continue to respond to calls during the Covid-19 outbreak. If you have to call 9-1-1 for an emergency, a dispatcher will screen you for symptoms over the phone. Guy Santelli, with the Kenosha Fire Prevention and Safety Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the first responders will look a little different.

Santelli says that a dispatcher will ask you to come to the door if you are able instead of someone coming in your home. Santelli says that even if you are sick with the virus, they may let you stay at home.

If you have symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 you should call your healthcare provider and only dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. For other questions and info you can dial 2-1-1. The Kenosha County Division of Health reported 57 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.