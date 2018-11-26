Kenosha’s first snow event closes schools

Kenosha’s first major snowstorm of the season hit the area Sunday. A winter storm warning quickly turned into a blizzard warning through the overnight hours. Kenosha had officially four inches of snow while Pleasant Prairie had 7.1 inches with higher totals in western Kenosha County. Dozens of schools in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties canceled classes today because of the dangerous travel conditions. The snowstorm also left about 5,000 We Energies customers without power, with most of those outages in Pleasant Prairie. South of Wisconsin, areas of northern Illinois recieved up to a foot of snow, including wind gusts of up to 50 mph. Hundreds of air travelers trying to make it home after Thanksgiving were dealing with canceled flights.