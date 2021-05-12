Kenosha’s Lux hit first Dodger Stadium home run in victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenosha native and Indian Trail grad Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory over Seattle.

Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field stands for the defending World Series champions.

He played for Indian Trail High School and Academy, batting .560 in his senior season.

Lux was one of the top 50 high school prospects heading into the 2016 MLB draft.

He won the 2016 Wisconsin baseball Gatorade Player of the Year award and was Holy Rosary Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year Award in high school.

He made his major league debut in September 2019.