It’s the 19th season of Kenosha’s Original Harbor Market starting May 8th!

The market remains at their original location on 2nd Ave, between 54th and 56th Streets, just west of the Civil War and Kenosha Public museums.

Open rain or shine, the outdoor hours are 9:00 am to 2:00 pm every Saturday through October 30th.

Executive Director Andrea Forgianni joined “Wake Up Kenosha” Friday.

Hear the interview here: