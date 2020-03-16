Kenosha’s Shalom Center Offers Meals; Seeks Donations in Coronavirus Emergency

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha’s Shalom Center is making some changes to its services in the wake of the Coronavirus Emergency.

The center says it will continue to serve its soup kitchen out of their main location on 39th Avenue and 43rd Street from 5 until 6 PM. Volunteers arsked to not report.

The Shalom Center has suspended all of their network sites until March 31st.

The center will also be a KUSD breakfast and lunch distribution site between 12 and 2 PM and 5 and 6 PM.

The food pantry will offer pick up service on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM; 10-11:30 AM; and 1-2:30 PM; with a maximum of 40 people per session.

The Shalom Center says that they need donations of lunch meats, milk, canned soup and canned vegetables.