Kenosha’s Two Lake Challenges-High Water and Overcrowding

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials are dealing with two major issues when it comes to the city’s lakefront.

One is the overcrowded beaches and the other is the near record water levels. One the first issue, many Kenoshans have complained that beaches are too crowded and even worse…it’s difficult to find parking.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the trouble is finding a solution that doesn’t cause more problems.

Lake Michigan’s water level has lessened somewhat from the record highs earlier this summer but Mayor Antaramian says it is hard to know what precautions against high water and overflow to make based on current predictions of water levels in the future.

Antaramian says any repairs to the harbor wall may have to wait for better information to become available.