Kenosha’s Washington & Anderson Park Pools to Open This Week; Water Safety Event Set For Friday

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s public pools are set to open for the season this week.

Washington Park and Anderson Park Pools will open on a staggered schedule that will be announced each week.

Starting on Thursday and Saturday this week Anderson Pool will be open 10 AM to 6 PM.

Washington Park Pool will be open on Friday.

Pools will be continuing to operate based on staffing availability and weather.

City officials say anyone interested in applying for Lifeguarding and Concession Attendants may continue to submit applications.

Friday’s opening includes the 2023 Washington Park Pool Family Swim and Water Safety event, sponsored by the City of Kenosha Parks Alliance and presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition.

The community is invited to a free night of swimming, along with water safety instruction and information.

The water safety event is free and open to the public.

Water safety information and demonstrations will be offered beginning at 5 p.m.

Free swim time will take place from 5pm until dusk.