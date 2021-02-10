Kerkman: There May Be Room For Limited Weed Legalization

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin has again fired up discussion in Madison. There seems to be some openness to the idea-at least on the medicinal level.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there is a large diversity of opinion in the Republican party.

Democrats have long favored complete legalization as do numerous public opinion polls. A similar measure in the governor’s last budget proposal failed.

This time Evers says it could raise more than 160 million dollars in revenue for the state.