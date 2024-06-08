Kerkman Vetoes County Board Resolution to Repeal Executive Firing Authority

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman signs the 2024 budget Into law. (Credit: Joe Potente; Submitted Picture)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—-Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman vetoed a County Board resolution that repealed her authority to fire division heads at will.

The board had voted 13-9 to reinstate job security for division heads, which department directors lack under state law.

Overriding the veto requires a two-thirds vote by the supervisors.

Kerkman defended her decision, emphasizing her need for supportive leadership to fulfill her vision for the county.