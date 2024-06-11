Key New Features Coming To Apple’s iOS18 This Fall

(Associated Press) – Apple announced a slew of new features for iOS 18 at Monday’s developers conference event, many of which are designed to enhance the Siri assistant and bring artificial intelligence tools to iPhone users.

The AI-packed updates coming in the fall are meant to enable the billions of people who use the company’s devices to get more done in less time, while also giving them access to creative tools that could liven things up.

The full suite of upcoming AI features will only work on the recent iPhone 15 line because the functions require advanced processors.

But there are still plenty of upgrades for all iPhone owners.