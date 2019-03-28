Kidnapper’s parting remark: ‘Bye, Jayme’

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The man who abducted Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and killed her parents had a parting remark after pleading guilty, saying “Bye Jayme” as he exited the courtroom.

Jake Patterson faces life in prison for the October attack in which he killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme. He held her for 88 days in a northwest Wisconsin cabin before she escaped.

Jayme Closs wasn’t in the Barron County courtroom as Patterson entered his guilty pleas Wednesday.

Patterson had written from jail that he intended to plead guilty to spare the Closs family further pain. He was initially stoic at Wednesday’s hearing, but choked up and had difficulty speaking later in the proceeding. His remark as he left the courtroom appeared directed at no one in particular.