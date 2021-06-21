KIN Listening Session Set For Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha will host a listening session on the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Tuesday.

It will be held from 5-7 PM at the former Brown Bank Building on 63rd Street Uptown. There will be a presentation at 5:30 and a chance for citizen comments.

The so-called K.I.N. is a proposed development at the former Chrysler Engine Plant Site and is still in the early stages of development.

Last week, the Wisconsin State Legislature’s budget writing committee removed nearly 10 million dollars for the project from the state budget.