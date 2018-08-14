Kingfish Season Ends in Playoffs

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (41-31) fall to the Kalamazoo Growlers (41-31) in game one of the Northwoods League Playoffs, 5-3. The magical season for Kenosha ends after an incredible run in the second half to give them a chance in the postseason.

Brent Villasenor (University of Chicago) was on the mound for the Kingfish, having two starts in the regular season. He went a solid 5.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while fanning six. The second of three Kenosha pitchers was Jack Zimmerman (Kent State), receiving the loss on Monday night. He went 1.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned and striking out two.

Keanu Mendez (Concordia-St. Paul) was the final pitcher of the night, pitching the last inning and two-thirds, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out three.

For Kalamazoo, they sent Kyle Virbitsky (Penn State) to the mound to begin the game. This was his 13th start including the regular season, going six complete innings against the Kingfish. He allowed four runs, three earned, while walking four and striking out six.

The last two pitchers of the night were Braydon Nelson (St. Bonaventure) and Joe Boyle (Notre Dame). Nelson got the win after going the seventh and eighth inning, not allowing a run on three hits. Boyle closed the game out for the Growlers, getting the save for pitching the ninth inning, allowing no runs, one hit, two walks and striking out two.

Offensively, Marty Bechina (Michigan State) was the star of the night as he has been the latter part of the season. He went 2-4, blasting a solo homerun in the third inning. Mike Madej (NW Florida State) also went 2-4, with an RBI off a single in the sixth that scored Jack Yalowitz (Illinois).

The 2018 Kenosha Kingfish season has officially come to a close. Their combined regular season and postseason record stands at 41-32, thanks in part to a 28-10 second half record. Every player put on a show for the Kingfish faithful throughout the 2018 summer, and it makes all the fans anxious and hopeful for what the Fish can bring in the 2019 season.

–Scott Preimesberger