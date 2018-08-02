Kingfish Take Two From Chinooks

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish swept the Lakeshore Chinooks Wednesday, taking them down in Lakeshore and then in Kenosha. The first game was a 14 inning marathon that lasted almost five hours, but saw Kenosha come away with an 11-8 win. Game two went only six due to city curfew, with Kingfish finishing on top 9-2. With the Kingfish taking two, their second-half record is now 18-9 extending their lead to 2.5 games. The playoff chances are building for Kenosha with each win, and they look to build on that Thursday, August 2nd when they take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks in another doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 4:30.