Kingfish Top Battle Creek 4-1 on Sunday

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Kenosha Kingfish triumphed over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 4-1 at Simmons Field.

Tanner Johnson (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run over six innings with five strikeouts.

Kameron Haviland (1-1) took the loss for the Battle Jacks, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings.

Key highlights for the Kingfish included RBIs from John St. Clair, Jack Fitzharris, Noah Jouras, and DJ Ghiorso.

Battle Jacks’ only run came from Josh Schleichardt’s RBI.

Simon Linde secured his second save.