Kivi Case Goes To Jury

KENOSHA, WI—The fate of Nathan Kivi is in the hands of the jury.

The 26 year old admittedly killed two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Samuel, in November 2017. Kivi’s attorney claimed the shooting was in self defense. Prosecutors say that the enraged Kivi fired his gun at the brothers after a projectile broke the back window of his truck.

Kivi and another group of patrons had been in an argument earlier in the night at the Twin Lakes bar where the shooting occurred. Kivi is alleged to have also fired his gun in the air while his friends and other group were arguing.

The jury began deliberations of 1st degree homicide charges Monday. They will continue their work Tuesday morning.