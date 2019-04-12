Kivi Trial Continues

KENOSHA,WI—The trial of Nathan Kivi continues. In testimony this week, witnesses have recounted their version of events that led to the shooting deaths of Richard and Kenneth Samuel outside of a Twin Lakes bar in November 2017.

Kivi allegedly shot the two; his attorneys claim self defense. People at the bar that night say the conflict between the Samuel’s group and Kivi’s group had not turned physical, but they could not tell jurors exactly what the argument was about.

All recounted how Kivi apparently escalated the situation by firing his gun, first as warning shots and then fatally at the Samuels.

Kivi says he felt his life was threatened when sometime hit and broke the back window on his truck. Testimony is scheduled to continue.