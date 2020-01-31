Kizer Defense Asks For Lower Bond

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The defendant at the center of a Kenosha County case that’s received national attention wants a lower bond.

19 year old Chrystul Kizer is charged in the shooting death of Randall Volar in June 2018. Kizer was reportedly a human trafficking victim of Volar’s, who was under investigation at the time of his demise.

Advocates have argued that Kizer killed Volar in self defense, and that detail has caused some national media to pay attention to the case.

Kizer is in jail on 1 million dollars bond and her attorney has asked to lower it 100-thousand dollars. A hearing is scheduled for February 6th.