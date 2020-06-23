Kizer Out of Jail On Bond

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha woman at the center of a homicide case that has received national attention is out of jail on bond.

Chrystul Kizer is charged in the 2018 shooting death of 34 year old Randall Volar. Kizer has been in jail awaiting trial for two years, before her four hundred thousand dollar bond was posted Monday by the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

The case has garnered attention nationally because Volar was under investigation at the time of his murder for human trafficking and Kizer alleges that he sexually assaulted her while she was still a minor.

She was 16 when she became involved with him.

Kizer is expected to argue self-defense at trial. She is due back in court in September.