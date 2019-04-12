KR Plan Clears Legislative Hurdle

KENOSHA,WI—The plat for the Highway KR reconstruction passed another legislative hurdle Thursday night.

A joint committee of the Kenosha County Board approved the plan last night, which will transform the two lane county highway to a four lane road with a median. The work is being done to accommodate the new Foxconn facility being built nearby.

Leslie Maj, who lives on the Mt Pleasant side of the road told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that she believes officials are moving too quickly with the project.

At issue for many of the affected landowners is the amount of land needed to accommodate the median as well as the speed limit in the area.

The project still needs approval from the full Kenosha County Board.