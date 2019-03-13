KR Reconstruction Pushed Back to Committee

RACINE, WI–As expected, the Racine County Board sent the Highway KR reconstruction plan back to committee. Still, there was a large turnout from citizens on both sides of the county line who expressed concerns about the proposal.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to expand the highway to four lanes along with other upgrades. Almost 69 acres of land would be acquired to create room.

While the consensus among the speakers at last night’s meeting was that some change or upgrade might be good for the area, most said the planned changes are too extra, and that an alternative should be considered.

The DOT would begin work on the expansion next year.